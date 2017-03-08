Nigeria: Daily Trust's Jos Bureau Chi...

Nigeria: Daily Trust's Jos Bureau Chief, Hir Joseph Passes On At 43

The Jos Bureau Chief of Daily Trust newspaper, Hir Joseph died yesterday afternoon after a protracted illness. The late Joseph had been undergoing medical treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, in Benue State and was yesterday referred to the National Hospital Abuja but died on his way.

Chicago, IL

