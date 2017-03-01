Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Six Charges Against Kanu, Others
Trial Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, struck-out six out of the eleven count criminal charges the Federal Government preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and three others. In a ruling, Justice Nyako held that the six charges were not supported by the proof of evidence the prosecution adduced against the defendants.
