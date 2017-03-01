Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Six Charge...

Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Six Charges Against Kanu, Others

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Trial Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, struck-out six out of the eleven count criminal charges the Federal Government preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and three others. In a ruling, Justice Nyako held that the six charges were not supported by the proof of evidence the prosecution adduced against the defendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC