Nigeria, Cameroon sign agreement on voluntary repatriation of refugees
The Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Government of Cameroon and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees have signed an agreement for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon. Mr Hanson Tamfu, External Relations Officer of UNHCR Nigeria, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC