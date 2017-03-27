Nigeria: Buhari to Return to His UK D...

Nigeria: Buhari to Return to His UK Doctors for Follow-Up Treatment - Presidency

12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari has not changed his plan to return to his physicians in the United Kingdom for follow-up treatment. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a text message he sent to our correspondent on Thursday.

