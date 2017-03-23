Nigeria: Boko Haram Commander Who Esc...

Nigeria: Boko Haram Commander Who Escaped From Prison in 2010 Rearrested - Official

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Boko Haram commander who escaped from prison in 2010 has been re-arrested, the State Security Services, SSS, said. In a statement by a Tony Opuiyo, the SSS said that the service arrested Nasiru Sani, also known as Osama, in Bauchi on March 15. Mr. Opuiyo said that in continuation of the service crack down on insurgents, it arrested another suspect, Adamu Jibrin, at Jeka-da-Fari Market in Gombe on March 13. He said the suspect who operated under the pseudo name of Dantata Sule, serves as a middleman for Boko Haram members and their commanders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,768,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC