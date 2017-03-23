Nigeria: Boko Haram Commander Who Escaped From Prison in 2010 Rearrested - Official

A Boko Haram commander who escaped from prison in 2010 has been re-arrested, the State Security Services, SSS, said. In a statement by a Tony Opuiyo, the SSS said that the service arrested Nasiru Sani, also known as Osama, in Bauchi on March 15. Mr. Opuiyo said that in continuation of the service crack down on insurgents, it arrested another suspect, Adamu Jibrin, at Jeka-da-Fari Market in Gombe on March 13. He said the suspect who operated under the pseudo name of Dantata Sule, serves as a middleman for Boko Haram members and their commanders.

