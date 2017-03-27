Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Borno Com...

Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Borno Communities, Kidnaps 10 - Official

Suspected Boko Haram members attacked communities in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State kidnapping 10 people, an official has said. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Borno, said the terrorists invaded Konduga and abducted four women and six youths.

Chicago, IL

