Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Borno Communities, Kidnaps 10 - Official
Suspected Boko Haram members attacked communities in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State kidnapping 10 people, an official has said. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Borno, said the terrorists invaded Konduga and abducted four women and six youths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC