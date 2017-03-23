Nigeria: Blogger, Publisher Jailed On...

Nigeria: Blogger, Publisher Jailed On Defamation Charges

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Nigerian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release blogger Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo and newspaper publisher Samuel Welson, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. The two have been held in a maximum security prison for more than a week as they await trial on charges of defamation and publishing false news.

Chicago, IL

