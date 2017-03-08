Nigeria: Banks Seek Forex Buyers As CBN Continues to Flood Market
The new strategy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to meet all legal demand for foreign exchange, Forex, has led Money Deposit Banks to contend with expending all the dollars in their possession. A check by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja showed that the banks had cleared all backlog of demands for foreign currencies for basic travel allowance, school fees and medicals.
