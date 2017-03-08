NDLEA official, 3 others arrested for...

NDLEA official, 3 others arrested for attempted murder in Bauchi

B auchi- An officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gombe State Command, and three others have been arrested by police in Bauchi State for attempting to kill a 29-year-old man. The suspects were said to have attacked the victim, Isiaka Auta of Kaduna State, who they reportedly stabbed several times on his lower abdomen and head, along Alkaleri-Futuk Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

