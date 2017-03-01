MTN a step closer to Nigeria listing

Protesters last week vandalised the company's headquarters in the capital, Abuja, in retaliation for xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, singling it out among more than 100 other Johannesburg-based businesses. It suffered its first-ever loss last year after Nigeria's regulator forced it to pay a $1 billion fine and disconnect 4.5 million customers for missing a deadline to cut off unregistered subscribers.

