Modular Dockyard: NIMASA to save Nigeria $100m annually

AS part of measures to stop capital flight through dry docking outside the country, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, is to take delivery of the fifth largest modular dockyard in Africa which will save the nation about $100 million annually. Speaking in Lagos, Director General/CEO, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, said that this will be a direct savings from the dry docking of vessels operating in Nigeria, which are mostly done outside the country at the moment, adding that it is ready to partner the private sector to run the dockyard.

