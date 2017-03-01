Milestone in the Making: Reinhard Bonnke Plans Farewell Crusade in Nigeria, November 2017
ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Founder of Christ for all Nations will return to Nigeria for his final African Gospel - Crusade in November, 2017 . While certainly not CfaN's final African crusade, Evangelist Bonnke's return could inspire another historic global attendance as that of the Lagos, Nigeria Millennium Crusade in 2000, CfaN's largest crusade to-date.
