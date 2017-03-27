Meningitis Outbreak Kills 269 in Nigeria
A child who sustained brain damage resulting from cerebral spinal meningitis is seen at the Save the Children stabilization ward in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Nov. 30, 2016. Meningitis has killed 269 people in Nigeria in recent weeks, the country's Center for Disease Control said, as Africa's most populous country and aid organizations try to tackle the surge in infections.
