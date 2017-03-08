MASSOB to Buratai: Nigeria jittery ov...

MASSOB to Buratai: Nigeria jittery over Biafra

Owerri-The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, under Uchenna Madu, yesterday, said that the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai's statement on Biafra agitation was a proof that the government of Nigeria was "jittery." MASSOB stated this in a press release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the National Secretary, Comrade Ibem Ugwuoke Ibem.

Chicago, IL

