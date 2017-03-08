MASSOB to Buratai: Nigeria jittery over Biafra
Owerri-The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, under Uchenna Madu, yesterday, said that the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai's statement on Biafra agitation was a proof that the government of Nigeria was "jittery." MASSOB stated this in a press release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the National Secretary, Comrade Ibem Ugwuoke Ibem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC