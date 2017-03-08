Last-minute scramble as Nigeria closes capital's airport for six weeks
Workmen were attempting to finish electrical fittings and lay tiles at a new terminal in northern Nigeria's Kaduna airport on Wednesday just hours before it takes over responsibility for handling passengers bound for the capital Abuja. For six weeks starting on Wednesday night, flights will be diverted to Kaduna while Abuja airport is closed for runway repairs after airlines threatened to stop flying there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC