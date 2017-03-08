Last-minute scramble as Nigeria close...

Last-minute scramble as Nigeria closes capital's airport for six weeks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Workmen were attempting to finish electrical fittings and lay tiles at a new terminal in northern Nigeria's Kaduna airport on Wednesday just hours before it takes over responsibility for handling passengers bound for the capital Abuja. For six weeks starting on Wednesday night, flights will be diverted to Kaduna while Abuja airport is closed for runway repairs after airlines threatened to stop flying there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC