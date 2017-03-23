Ife crisis: no way the Police can con...

Ife crisis: no way the Police can convince Nigerians that only ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has cautioned the police over the handling of its investigation on the recent crisis in Ile-Ife, Osun State that led to the death of more than 40 people, saying "it appears that the police has so far demonstrated ethnic bias in its investigation and this is not good for the unity of Nigeria and its people." Parade of suspects responsible for the clashes, disturbance of public peace and mayhem In Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC