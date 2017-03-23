Ife crisis: no way the Police can convince Nigerians that only ...

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has cautioned the police over the handling of its investigation on the recent crisis in Ile-Ife, Osun State that led to the death of more than 40 people, saying "it appears that the police has so far demonstrated ethnic bias in its investigation and this is not good for the unity of Nigeria and its people." Parade of suspects responsible for the clashes, disturbance of public peace and mayhem In Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.