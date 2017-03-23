I will not relent until Nigeria is free from exam misconduct - Provost

Dr Esrom Jokthan, Provost, College of Education Billiri, Gombe State, said on Saturday that the remedy to examination misconduct is for government to fully implement the laws against exam malpractice in the country. Esrom gave this advice in an interview with newsmen at the Conference and Award Ceremony to mark the 20th Anniversary of Exam Ethics Marshals International in Calabar.

