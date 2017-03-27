HYPERTENSION: Add less salt to food, NHF tells Nigerians

A S Nigeria joined the rest of the World to mark Salt Awareness Week for the first time, the Nigerian Heart Foundation, NHF, has called on food manufacturing companies including restaurants to add less salt in foods as high intake of salt can lead to high blood pressure, a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The President of NHF, Dr Kingsley Akinoye who made the call in Lagos noted that it is equally hard to eat less salt when eating in restaurants and ordering takeaways, adding, that if Nigeria is to meet the World Health Organisation, WHO, 5g per day salt target emphasis must be on concerted work and collaboration.

