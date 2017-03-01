How South African xenophobia exposed ...

How South African xenophobia exposed Nigeria's legislators

The current scourge of the South African disease of xenophobia, as described by former television girl turned political operator, Abike Dabiri-Erewa may have again drawn attention to what some allege as a fault line in the working of the Nigerian legislature. In a salutary response to the xenophobic tendencies of a portion of the black population in South Africa, the two chambers of the National Assembly in separate resolutions last Tuesday chided the South Africans for their belligerent and malicious conduct to Nigerians who were at one time their benefactors in their time of servitude.

