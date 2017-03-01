Herdsmen kill 4 in Benue, as police s...

Herdsmen kill 4 in Benue, as police say its reprisal attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Suspected herdsmen stormed Gbemacha council ward in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State, killing an elderly man and three others in a midnight raid. Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that the herdsmen had, in the last few weeks, moved into the community with cows, which destroyed several cassava farms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC