Hameed Ali, Saraki & Impounded Range Rover: The scandal within a controversy
This is probably not the best moments for the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, under its Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali , as the agency is under the searchlight of the Senate, because of the controversial policy on the payment of import duties on old vehicles on Nigerian roads.
