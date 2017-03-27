Fiscal federalism true solution to Ni...

Fiscal federalism true solution to Nigeria's problems, says ex-Gov. Attah

Vanguard

Chief Victor Attah, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom, says the practice of fiscal federalism is the panacea to the myriad of problems plaguing Nigeria. "If the government just accepts the principle of fiscal federalism, the states should control what they have and pay certain percentages to the centre.

Chicago, IL

