Fashola assures Nigerians of affordable houses for low-income earners

By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA - THE Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola yesterday assured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was committed towards ensuring the provision of affordable houses for low income earners. The Minister gave the assurance in Abuja, while addressing the Obinna Chidoka-led House Committee on Habitat, which requested for details of the budget implementation on Habitat.

Chicago, IL

