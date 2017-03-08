Families of Kidnapped Chibok Girls We...

Families of Kidnapped Chibok Girls Welcome Nigerian Leader's Return

The families of some 200 Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram nearly three years ago celebrated the return of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari from seven weeks of medical treatment in Britain as a boost to hopes of their daughters being freed. Shortly after arriving from London on Friday, the 74-year-old former general told officials he would need more rest and health tests, raising questions about his ability to run Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation.

