DSS Vs Magu: Presidency "ll let Nigerians know when Buhari speaks

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA - Presidency, Saturday night, said that Nigerians would be told its position on the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by the Senate immediately President Muhammadu Buhari speaks on the matter. Why recalling that it had waited for the Senate to officially communicate to it, the Presidency which has acknowledged the receipt of the report now said that Buhari was yet to formerly speak on the matter.

