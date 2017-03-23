DSS Vs Magu: Presidency "ll let Niger...

DSS Vs Magu: Presidency "ll let Nigerians know when Buhari speaks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA - Presidency, Saturday night, said that Nigerians would be told its position on the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by the Senate immediately President Muhammadu Buhari speaks on the matter. Why recalling that it had waited for the Senate to officially communicate to it, the Presidency which has acknowledged the receipt of the report now said that Buhari was yet to formerly speak on the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,827,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC