DSS Vs Magu: Presidency "ll let Nigerians know when Buhari speaks
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA - Presidency, Saturday night, said that Nigerians would be told its position on the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by the Senate immediately President Muhammadu Buhari speaks on the matter. Why recalling that it had waited for the Senate to officially communicate to it, the Presidency which has acknowledged the receipt of the report now said that Buhari was yet to formerly speak on the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC