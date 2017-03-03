Dangote's production levels to stop Nigeria from importing cement

Following continuous increase in its production capacity, foremost cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc, has finally ended the era of Nigeria's dependence on importation as the company exports 0.4 million tons of the product to other countries in 2016. In its 2016 full year audited results presented on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos on Thursday, Dangote Cement sold 8.6 million metric tons of cement outside Nigeria, which is 54 per cent more than what was sold in 2015.

