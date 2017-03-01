Dangote ends Nigeria's cement importation; exports 0.4m metric tons
Following continuous increase in its production capacity, foremost cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc has finally ended the era of Nigeria's dependence on importation as the company exported 0.4 million tons of the product to other countries in 2016. In its 2016 full year audited results presented on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos yesterday, Dangote Cement sold 8.6 million metric tons of cement outside Nigeria, which is 54 percent more than what was sold in 2015.
