Customs seizes Senator's 13 cars smuggled into Nigeria

5 hrs ago

Here is another reason for Nigerian senators to be angry with Hameed Ali, a retired colonel, heading the Nigerian Customs Service as Comptroller-General. The Compliance Task Force that Ali set up has just impounded 223 vehicles, 13 of which belong to a senator in Kano state.

Chicago, IL

