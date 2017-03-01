Court sentences 2 brothers to death by hanging for armed robbery
An Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday sentenced two brothers, John Kuku, 45, Fabu Kuku, 33, to death by hanging for armed robbery. The accused persons who live at Opic Estate at Agbara in Lagos, were found guilty of a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC