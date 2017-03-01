Court sentences 2 brothers to death b...

Court sentences 2 brothers to death by hanging for armed robbery

An Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday sentenced two brothers, John Kuku, 45, Fabu Kuku, 33, to death by hanging for armed robbery. The accused persons who live at Opic Estate at Agbara in Lagos, were found guilty of a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

