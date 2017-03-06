.com | No sign of letup in Nigeria's ...

.com | No sign of letup in Nigeria's land wars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

Dalami Tukura stands with a long, hand-crafted musket slung over his right shoulder next to his brother's freshly-dug grave, a mound of red earth marked with a cross made of woven grass. The burly 40-year-old maize farmer's brother was killed just days ago when suspected cattle herders attacked his home in northern Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC