.com | 46 people killed in March ethnic clashes in Nigeria: police
At least 46 people were killed and almost 100 others wounded in clashes between rival ethnic groups in southwest Nigeria earlier this month, police said on Wednesday. Special forces were deployed to the city of Ile-Ife in Osun state following two days of violence that broke out between local Yoruba and Hausa people on March 7, Nigeria's national police spokesperson Moshood Jimoh told AFP.
