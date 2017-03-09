.com | 2 Nigerian cops get death sentences over 'notorious killing' of civilians

.com | 2 Nigerian cops get death sent...

2 Nigerian cops get death sentences over 'notorious killing' of civilians

A Nigerian court on Thursday sentenced two police officers to death over the notorious killing of six civilians on the outskirts of the capital, Abuja, nearly 12 years ago. Judge Ishaq Bello said he was "compelled to convict" Ezekiel Acheneche and Emmanuel Baba "for the extrajudicial killing of innocent people".

