.com | 2 Nigerian cops get death sentences over 'notorious killing' of civilians
A Nigerian court on Thursday sentenced two police officers to death over the notorious killing of six civilians on the outskirts of the capital, Abuja, nearly 12 years ago. Judge Ishaq Bello said he was "compelled to convict" Ezekiel Acheneche and Emmanuel Baba "for the extrajudicial killing of innocent people".
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC