Centre blames Nigeria`s insecurity on ineffective political leadership
The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development has said that ineffective political leadership at all levels of governance is a challenge to development, stability and security in the country. The centre stated this in a communique at the end of the second edition of its four-series Policy Monitoring Dialogue on Leadership, Governance and Security Challenges in Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.
