Centre blames Nigeria`s insecurity on...

Centre blames Nigeria`s insecurity on ineffective political leadership

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development has said that ineffective political leadership at all levels of governance is a challenge to development, stability and security in the country. The centre stated this in a communique at the end of the second edition of its four-series Policy Monitoring Dialogue on Leadership, Governance and Security Challenges in Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC