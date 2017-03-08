CAN rejoices with Buhari, says Nigerians should sustain prayers
The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria , Dr Samson Ayokunle, weekend, called on all Nigerians to sustain their prayers for the complete recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is just as the CAN helmsman on behalf of Christian faithful congratulated PMB, his family and the populace on his return to the country 51 days after he left for London, for medical reasons.
