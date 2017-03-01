Buhari's sick leave re-energizes Nige...

Buhari's sick leave re-energizes Nigeria's presidency

Instead, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is standing in for the country's sick leader, sent a vehicle to ferry the protest leaders to his office, where they complained about widespread corruption. In a frank admission, Osinbajo acknowledged the government had failed to make as much progress fighting graft as it had hoped.

