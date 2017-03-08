Buhari to return to Nigeria after med...

Buhari to return to Nigeria after medical leave

New Vision

The 74-year-old president has been in London since January 19, officially on vacation and to have what the presidency said was "routine medical check-ups". Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will return home on Friday after nearly two months in Britain on medical leave, his office said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

