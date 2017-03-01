Buhari: I am returning soon to continue project of fixing Nigeria
Lagos- President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was returning soon to continue the project of fixing Nigeria after a time of rest in London. President Buhari spoke in a telephone conversation with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at the weekend during which the two men paid compliments to one another on what they had done in office.
