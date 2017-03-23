Borno suicide attack survivor cries o...

Borno suicide attack survivor cries over N300 potatoes

17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A 90-year-old internally-displaced person, IDP, Zahrah Musa, yesterday, rushed to save her N300 potatoes, minutes after she escaped a bomb attack in Maiduguri, Borno State. It was gathered that while fellow IDPs kept a safe distance from the scene of the bombing, Zahrah searched her burnt tent in an effort to recover the potatoes.

