Boko Haram raids stoke fear of fresh ...

Boko Haram raids stoke fear of fresh attacks

Boko Haram Islamists raided a village in northeast Nigeria, in the latest rampage to steal food and medical supplies, as fears grew of more attacks, locals and security personnel said on Sunday. Scores of fighters loyal to the faction headed by Abu Musab Al-Barnawi stormed Sabon Garin Kimba, some 140 kilometres southwest of the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

