Boko Haram kidnap 22 girls, women in Nigeria

Boko Haram Islamists have abducted 22 girls and women in two separate raids in northeast Nigeria, residents and vigilantes told AFP Friday. KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram Islamists have abducted 22 girls and women in two separate raids in northeast Nigeria , residents and vigilantes told AFP Friday.

