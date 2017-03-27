Boko Haram faction seeks grassroots support in NE Nigeria

A Boko Haram faction led by the son of the group's founder is trying to win over civilians by shunning the indiscriminate violence of its longtime figurehead that has alienated locals. Eyewitnesses to a spate of recent raids attributed to Islamist fighters loyal to Abu Musab Al-Barnawi in northeast Nigeria have said they repeatedly told villagers they would not be harmed.

