Blood flowing in North, Southern parts of Nigeria, Udeh foretells

By Nwabueze Okonkwo ONITSHA - The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries , Nnewi, Anambra State, Archbishop Abraham Chris Udeh has warned against impending blood letting of a high volume across some cities in Nigeria, if the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is not immediately released from the prison custody unconditionally. Archbishop Udeh disclosed that it was revealed to him in a prophesy, a couple of days ago, blood flowing in the North and Southern parts of Nigeria due to a revolution caused by continued detention of Kanu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.