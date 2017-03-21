Blasts kill four, injure 18 in northe...

Blasts kill four, injure 18 in northeastern Nigeria, police say

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Multiple blasts killed four people and injured eight others in the northeastern Nigeria city of Maiduguri, the state police commissioner said on Wednesday. Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said three blasts occurred near the Muna Garage area of Maiduguri, the city worst hit by an eight-year-old insurgency by Islamist Boko Haram militants, at around 04:30 a.m. .



