Auditions begin, as The Voice Nigeria returns for season two on Africa Magic

By Benjamin Njoku It's another round of excitement, drama and intrigue as The Voice Nigeria, proudly sponsored by Airtel in association with Coca-Cola, returns for a second season exclusively on Africa Magic! Auditions for the show begin on the 4th of April, 2017 in four cities across Nigeria. Since its original launch in 2010, The Voicehas gone on to win audiences in countries like the US, Australia and the UK, where renowned artistes have occupied the show's famous red chairs as coaches.

