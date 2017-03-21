Attack in central Nigeria kills at least 17, official says

WARRI, Nigeria - At least 17 people have been killed in an attack on a community in Benue state in central Nigeria, an official said Tuesday, while residents said the toll was higher. The assault comes barely a week after suspected Fulani herdsmen killed over 10 people in the Buruku area of Benue state, which led Gov. Samuel Ortom to order the herdsmen to leave the state within 72 hours.

