Apo Six murders: Nigeria sentences two policemen to death
Two former policemen in Nigeria have been sentenced to death over the most infamous case of extrajudicial killing in the country's modern history. Ezekiel Achejene and Emmanuel Baba were convicted of murdering two of the Apo Six - six young civilians who were shot dead in 2005.
