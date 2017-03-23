Akeredolu hails Olanusi's victory, says great for democracy

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Saturday hailed the victory of former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, at the Court of Appeal in Akure, saying it was great for democracy. The commendation is in a statement in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye.

