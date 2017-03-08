Ailing Nigeria President comes home, ...

Ailing Nigeria President comes home, needs to 'rest'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, returning from a medical trip from London, is welcomed by governors in Abuja, Nigeria March 10, 2017. Presidential Office/Handout via Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari returns from a medical trip from London to Abuja, Nigeria March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC