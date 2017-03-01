Aig-Imoukhuede's books document Niger...

Aig-Imoukhuede's books document Nigerian festivals

13 hrs ago

After 53 years of painstaking research and documentation, poet, cultural icon and writer, Pa Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, last week unveiled his two new books. The presentation of the books titled A Calendar of Traditional Nigerian Festivals and Between God and Man: Meaning and Essence in Traditional Nigeria Festivals was attended by eminent personalities and literary giants.

