Again Libya to deport another 180 Nigerians Tuesday - Presidential aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says another set of 180 Nigerians are expected in Nigeria from Libya on Tuesday. Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this when she received the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Commission, Alhaja Sadiya Farouk in Abuja on Friday.

Chicago, IL

